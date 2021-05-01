New Delhi: Amid rising Coronavirus cases, Arvind Kejriwal today extended the lockdown in Delhi by another week. “Lockdown in Delhi is being extended by one week,” Arvind Kejriwal tweeted. The lockdown was initially supposed to end at 5 AM Monday. The national capital has been witnessing a massive surge in the number of Covid-19 cases since the past few weeks. As per the data received on Saturday morning, the city recorded over 27,000 new cases and 375 deaths in the past 24 hours – the 13th straight day when Delhi reported more than 20,000 cases a day. Also Read - 'We Mean Business': High Court Directs Centre to Supply 490 MT Oxygen to Delhi Today or Face Action

“Çovid-19 has wreaked havoc in Delhi. A lot of deliberation has been done on extending the lockdown for another week. The lockdown has been imposed in Delhi till May 3, 5 am,” Kejriwal had said on Sunday as he extended the lockdown in the city till May 3. Prior to that, the Delhi government had imposed a six-day lockdown.

Lockdown in Delhi is being extended by one week — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 1, 2021

Kejriwal has resorted to lockdown amid an alarming surge in COVID-19 cases for the past three weeks. The hospitals are crumbling under the weight of the disease with many of them reporting oxygen shortage and medicines in the past few weeks.

Twelve patients at Delhi’s Batra Hospital, including a senior doctor, died on Saturday and at least two other hospitals reported precipitous drops in their oxygen stocks, as the Delhi High Court stepped in and directed the Centre to provide the city with oxygen today itself or face contempt.

With the death of the 12 patients in the south Delhi hospital — which announced at 12.30 pm that it had run out of oxygen — the number of hospital patients who have lost their lives in the deepening crisis in the last eight days has gone up to 57.