Delhi Lockdown Latest Update: Despite a significant dip in positivity rate and a number of coronavirus cases, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that lockdown-like curbs in the national capital will continue for another week i.e, till June 14. However, some relaxations will be allowed like, the resumption of malls and standalone stores and metros from June 7, Monday. “Lockdown will continue with more relaxation in other activities. Markets, malls to be opened on the odd-even basis”, said CM Kejriwal, while addressing a virtual press conference. Also Read - Delhi Unlock 2.0: Metro, Private Offices to Function at 50% Capacity, Markets on Odd-even Basis | Major Takeaways From Kejriwal's PC

Delhi Lockdown Extension: 10-point cheatsheet here