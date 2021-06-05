Delhi Lockdown Latest Update: Despite a significant dip in positivity rate and a number of coronavirus cases, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that lockdown-like curbs in the national capital will continue for another week i.e, till June 14. However, some relaxations will be allowed like, the resumption of malls and standalone stores and metros from June 7, Monday. “Lockdown will continue with more relaxation in other activities. Markets, malls to be opened on the odd-even basis”, said CM Kejriwal, while addressing a virtual press conference. Also Read - Delhi Unlock 2.0: Metro, Private Offices to Function at 50% Capacity, Markets on Odd-even Basis | Major Takeaways From Kejriwal's PC
Delhi Lockdown Extension: 10-point cheatsheet here
- CM Kejriwal allowed the private offices to function with 50% of employees.
- Delhi Metro services that were completely suspended will resume from Monday with 50 per cent capacity.
- Group A staff of government offices will be allowed to function with 100%, group B with 50% staff, asserted the chief minister.
- Talking about the fears of third wave of COVID-19, CM Kejriwal said that the AAP government is ready to combat the third wave of COVID-19.
- Kejriwal government has set up a pediatric task force to prepare a protection plan for children in the national capital.
- “With an expected third wave of COVID-19, 420 tonnes of oxygen storage capacity is being prepared.
- The Kejriwal-led government has also spoken to Indraprastha Gas limited to produce 150 tones of oxygen.
- Two genome sequencing labs to be set up for detection of new variants, if any, said Kejriwal.
- Delhi CM has recently formed two committees, an expert committee consisting of eight senior bureaucrats of the Delhi government, and the second, a 13- member ‘task force’ including doctors, experts and government officials to look into the possible third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, including children’s safety.
- Last week, the government had allowed manufacturing and construction activities in Delhi beginning phased unlock process.