New Delhi: As part of the seventh phase of unlocking, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has permitted academic gatherings and meetings at schools and colleges from Monday. However, students will not be allowed to physically attend educational institutes. Only teachers and professors can attend schools for holding online lectures or for administrative work. The auditoriums/assembly halls in schools and colleges can reopen with 50 per cent capacity.

“Only teachers and professors will be allowed inside educational institutions for online lectures and other administrative work,” the government said in a notification.

“Delhi government allows auditoriums/assembly halls in schools and educational institutions for educational training to function with 50% capacity,” news agency ANI tweeted.

Delhi Unlock: What’s Allowed, What’s Shut

The Delhi government has permitted Delhi Police and Army personnel to attend skill training classes. The requirement to take permission from the Department Of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to attend these programmes has now been scrapped. Auditoriums/assembly halls in schools and educational institutions can open with 50 per cent capacity for teachers, professors All schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed and online or distance learning will be permitted, said the order. Other prohibited activities and services include cinema halls, multiplexes, spas, theatres, entertainment parks, political, social, cultural festivals and such other gatherings. Activities that are prohibited and restricted will remain so till 5 am on July 26. Public transport, including Delhi Metro, will continue to operate with 50 per cent seating capacity. DTC and cluster buses will also run with 50 per cent seating capacity, the order stated.

Delhi Covid Cases

Delhi on Saturday registered 76 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death due to COVID-19 as the positivity rate slipped to 0.09 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here. The city had recorded a daily fatality count of one over three months ago on March 16, 18 and 21, as per the official figures.

The COVID-19 positivity rate had dropped to 0.11 per cent on Friday from 0.12 per cent the day before when 93 cases and three deaths were recorded in the city.

The new fatality pushes the death toll in Delhi to 25,012, according to the latest bulletin.