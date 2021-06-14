New Delhi: Amid the decline in Covid cases, Delhi Cheif Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday allowed markets, malls, and market complexes to reopen on all days from 10 am to 8 pm from June 14. On Monday, hundreds of people thronged markets in the national capital. Several visuals and videos have gone viral on social media in which people were flouting social distancing norms in markets like Sarojini Nagar and Gaffar Market. Also Read - 19-Year-Old Delhi Boy Develops Eco-Friendly & Affordable Air Purifier, Names it 'Breathify'

Following the reports of people violating the Covid-19 guidelines, Delhi Police on Monday evening issued a stern warning asking people to adhere to the COVID norms. “Market associations have been directed to ensure compliance of COVID appropriate behavior in their areas. This is not a full opening. People violating COVID norms will be liable to be prosecuted by the police,” Chinmoy Biswal, Delhi Police PRO. Also Read - AAP to Contest on All seats in Gujarat Assembly Election 2022; Kejriwal Says Things Will Change Now

Earlier today, hundreds of people thronged Delhi’s prominent markets on Monday visibly compromising with social distancing norms. Videos have gone viral on social media in which people were flouting social distancing norms in markets like Sarojini Nagar and Gaffar Market. Also Read - Travelling Abroad For Work, Study or Sports? Delhi Organising Special Vaccine Camps. Details Here

“We’re happy that govt permitted shops to reopen after #COVID lockdown. Customers have started coming to market. Hoping for more footfall,” a shop owner was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The CM also permitted religious places and restaurants to reopen from Monday. However, in religious places, no visitors will be allowed to enter, CM Kejriwal said. And, restaurants will open with up to 50% seating capacity.