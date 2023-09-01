Home

Will Full Lockdown be Imposed in Delhi During G20 Summit? Here’s What Delhi Police Has to Say

For G20 Summit, Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa said as a number of heads of States are coming and international organisations are joining, police have made a controlled zone in the New Delhi district.

Talking about the preparedness for the upcoming G20 summit, Delhi Police explained the security arrangements that have been made for the mega event. Photo: ANI

New Delhi: As only one week is left for the G20 Summit to begin in the national capital, rumours were doing the rounds on social media that a full lockdown will be imposed in Delhi to avoid traffic congestion in the city. However, Delhi Police on Thursday refuted such reports and said that rumours about the city will be under lockdown from 8 to 10 September for G20 Summit are ‘factually not correct.

Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa told news agency ANI that as a number of heads of States are coming and international organisations are joining, Delhi Police have made a controlled zone in the New Delhi district.

#WATCH | Regarding the G20 summit, rumours are spreading that Delhi will be under lockdown at that time. It is factually not correct. As a number of heads of States are coming and international organisations are joining, that's why we have made a 'Controlled zone' in the New… pic.twitter.com/QlZLvN6kSS — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2023

Police Advise People to Travel by Delhi Metro

However, police have also advised people to travel by Delhi Metro. “Regarding the G20 summit, rumours are spreading that Delhi will be under lockdown at that time. It is factually not correct. As a number of heads of States are coming and international organisations are joining, that’s why we have made a ‘Controlled zone’ in the New Delhi district. All the commercial establishments have been closed in this area for three days (8-10 Sept). We have been advising people to travel by Delhi Metro. Bonafide residents of the restricted zone will be allowed to move by displaying a valid ID. No restriction on the movement of essential commodities coming through Delhi borders,” Suman Nalwa added.

Delhi Police Prepared For Any Terrorist Threat

She further added that Delhi Police is prepared to stop not just any terrorist threat but also any likely protests.

“Vikrant, our logistics van carrying all equipment to deal with any law and order situation, will be deployed. We have equipped PCR vans and logistic vans with chain cutters to deal with protestors. We are fully prepared,” Nalwa stated.

Sayin that all the security situations are very tight, she added that Delhi Police is going to conduct this global event very successfully.

Virtual Help Desk For Foreign Delegates

To get real-time traffic updates in the city, Delhi Police on Tuesday introduced a virtual help desk to help delegates and other tourists visiting the national capital

As per the updates from the police, the entire area of the New Delhi district will be a “Controlled Zone-I” from 5 am on 8 September to 11:59 PM on 10 September.

As part of the preparation for the G20 Summit, the Centre and the Delhi government are working in full coordination to welcome dignitaries from all over the world.

Security Arrangements in Place For G20 Summit

Talking about the preparedness for the upcoming G20 summit, Suman Nalwa explained the security arrangements that have been made for the mega event.

On being asked about how would the security officials deal with the likely protests or security challenges that may occur during the event, she responded, saying, “All the security arrangements are already tight, and to further strengthen the security, the logistic van Vikrant will be deployed, which will be used to deal with impromptu protests.”

She further said, “As our intelligence agency often can’t pinpoint such protests, in that case Vikrant Van will be used to prevent the occurrence of such situations.” The Viking van contains all the tools and weapons to deal with the law and order situation. The van is well equipped with chain cutters and anti-riot equipment. It can quickly provide all the required tools to the police officers who will be deployed near the event area.”

