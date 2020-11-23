New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Monday withdrew its order to close Punjabi Basti and Janata markets in Nangloi area, with immediate effect. Also Read - Delhi HC Refuses To Entaintain Plea Seeking Imposition Of Lockdown In National Capital

Earlier on Sunday, the evening markets were closed till November 30 through an order of the West Delhi District Disaster Management Authority(DDMA) CEO and ADM after it was found that social distancing was flouted.

"The order for closure of market has been withdrawn because a proposal of Delhi government for regulation of markets in view of COVID-19 surge is pending with the Central government. The district officials can take action against individuals for the violation but cannot seal an entire market," said a senior government officer.

Last week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sought nod from the Centre to impose restrictions in those markets which may emerge as COVID-19 hotspots. He also held an interaction with market associations and had stated that his government does not wish to shut any market.