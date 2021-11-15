New Delhi: In view of the deteriorating air quality in the national capital, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi will submit a lockdown proposal to the Supreme Court on Monday to reduce pollution further. On Monday, the air quality witnessed marginal improvement as it reached the lower end of ‘very poor’ category with Air Quality Index (AQI) at 318 (overall), according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the city government will on Monday submit to the Supreme Court a proposal on clamping a lockdown and its modalities. The apex court had on Saturday termed the rise in pollution levels an “emergency situation” and suggested clamping a lockdown in the national capital.Also Read - As Toxic Smog Chokes National Capital, Delhi Traffic Police Deploys Teams at 170 Spots To Nab Pollution Violators

From today (Nov 15), all schools, colleges and other educational institutions, except those where exams are being conducted will remain closed for a week. All government offices, agencies and autonomous bodies, except those involved in essential services, have been directed to ask employees to work from home. No construction and demolition activity is allowed in the capital till November 17.

The pollution level in the National Capital Region (NCR), especially Noida and Gurugram, has also shown slight improvement. Noida reported AQI in the upper end of the 'very poor' category at 387, while the air quality in Gurugram has seen significant improvement and has now reached the lower end of the 'very poor' category at 317.

As per SAFAR’s bulletin, the AQI is likely to improve by tomorrow “as winds at transport level are slowing down resulting in lesser intrusion of farm fires related pollutants into Delhi.” However, according to SAFAR, calm local winds reduce the dispersion of pollutants, the net effect of which is likely to make air quality remain very poor category. The effective farm fire count for yesterday was 3445, contributing to 12 per cent of Delhi’s PM2.5.

“Implementation of lockdown for the two days with restrictions in anthropogenic activity emitting pollutants, air quality may improve a little but likely to remain in the very poor category if stubble burning share does not increase,” SAFAR’s bulletin read. The agency further said that the AQI is likely to deteriorate from November 16 night onwards due to calm wind conditions, as predicted.

“On November 17, it is likely to be in the upper end of very poor category,” they added. The mercury in the capital city has dropped to 11.8 degrees Celcius on Sunday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.