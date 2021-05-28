New Delhi: Will the COVID-19 induced lockdown in Delhi be lifted from May 31, Monday? When Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier announced that lockdown will be extended by another week, he said the process of ‘unlock’ will start from May 31 – IF the downward trend of COVID-19 cases and positivity rate continued during this week. Also Read - Delhi Govt to Give Rs 5 Lakh to Kin of COVID Patients Who Died Due to Lack of Oxygen

Now, amid a decline in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, a key meeting is scheduled to be held today where it is likely be decided if the process of lifting lockdown should start in Delhi from May 31. Also Read - Delhi Declares Black Fungus As Notified Disease under Epidemic Act After Cases Surpasses 600 Mark

Decision on ‘Unlock in Delhi’ to be decided in key meet today

The process of lifting the lockdown amid a decline in COVID 19 cases in the national capital is expected to be discussed at a crucial meeting of the scheduled on Friday, officials said. Also Read - Delhi: Ganga Ram Hospital Reports First-Of-Its-Kind White Fungus Case

Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) chairman and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who is vice chairman of the panel, will attend the meeting.

Unlock likely to be in phased manner

If the lockdown is lifted in Delhi and unlock process is initiated, it is likely to be implemented in a phase-wise manner with fewer restrictions compared to the current full shutdown. This was suggested by Kejriwal in his last press conference. However, he added that the Unlock will take place only if COVID-19 cases continue to fall till May 31.

COVID-19 cases decline in Delhi

Delhi reported 2,260 positive Covid cases with a positivity rate of 3.58 per cent on Saturday (May 22). According to the health bulletin issued by the Delhi government on Thursday (May 27), 1,072 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 1.53 per cent.

Lockdown cannot be extended indefinitely: Kejriwal

“A lockdown cannot be extended indefinitely. It has hit economic activity and businesses. We will decide how to go about reopening,” Kejriwal said on Wednesday (May 26) when asked if the Delhi government is going to lift the lockdown.

Centre tells states, UTs to go for strict implementation of Covid curbs till June 30

Meanwhile, the Centre yesterday asked states and union territories to continue with ongoing COVID-19 guidelines till June 30 which include special focus on districts with high number of patients and termed it “important” for strict implementation of restrictions for bringing down the number of active cases.

In a fresh directive, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), without any directions for lockdown, said the states and union territories should go for intensive and local containment measures in districts with a high number of cases to check the spread of the deadly disease.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said strict implementation of containment and other measures has led to a declining trend in the number of new and active cases, across states and union territories, barring some areas in the southern and northeastern regions.

“I would like to highlight that in spite of the declining trend, the number of active cases presently is still very high. It is, therefore, important that containment measures may continue to be implemented strictly.

“Any relaxation by states and UTs, may be considered at an appropriate time, in a graded manner, after assessing the local situation, requirements and resources,” Bhalla said in his order issued to chief secretaries of the states and union territories.

He said the guidelines issued on April 29 for the month of May will continue till June 30.

(With PTI inputs)