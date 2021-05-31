New Delhi: While the ‘Unlock’ process started in Delhi from 5 am today, the national capital will still remain under “strict lockdown” till 5 am on June 7. More lockdown relaxations in Delhi will be announced gradually in a phase-wise manner. Also Read - Telangana Lockdown: Hyderabad Metro Revises Train Schedule, Check New Timings

Under the unlocking guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), construction and manufacturing units have been allowed to resume starting today. Also Read - Which States Have Extended Lockdown, Which Have Eased Covid-Related Restrictions? Complete List Here

Delhi has been under strict lockdown since April 19 to combat the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown Extended Till June 15, Relaxations on Case-to-case Basis

Yesterday, Delhi recorded 946 fresh COVID-19 cases and 78 deaths while the positivity rate stood at 1.25 per cent. This is the first time in nearly a month-and-a-half that daily deaths in Delhi have fallen below 100. The city had recorded 81 deaths on April 13. Delhi had reported its highest single-day spike of 448 deaths on May 3.

The following activities will be allowed outside containment zones during the lockdown period in Delhi:

1. Operations of manufacturing and production units within closed premises in Approved Industrial Areas.

2. Construction activities within their work sites.

3. The owners of manufacturing and production units, the owners/contractors/employers of construction activities will be responsible for ensuring strict compliance of the following directives:

Only asymptomatic workers and employees will be allowed at the workplace.

Staggering of work/business hours will be followed at workplace in order to ensure proper social distancing between workers, adequate gaps between shifts, staggering the lunch breaks of staff etc.

COVID Appropriate Behaviour shall be strictly followed by all workers/employees at workplace viz. wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing, no spitting at a public place, no consumption of pan, gutkha, tobacco and liquor at the workplace.

Provision of thermal screening, hand wash and sanitiser preferably with touch-free mechanism will be made at all entry and exit points and common areas.

Frequent sanitization of the entire workplace, common facilities and all points which come into human contact like door handles etc shall be ensured, including between shifts.

4. The owners of manufacturing/production units, the owners/employers/contractors of construction activities will be responsible for strict compliance of aforesaid instructions/directives at the workplace. In case of any violation, concerned manufacturing/production unit or construction activity will be closed, besides strict penal action would be taken against the violator(s) as well as the owner of manufacturing unit or owner/ employer/ contractor of construction work activity, as the case may be.

5. The movement of workers/employees shall be allowed only on the possession of e-pass (in soft or hard copy), which can be obtained by the owners/employers/contractors by submitting an online application with details of workers/employees on the website www.delhi.gov.in.

6. All District Magistrates shall ensure random RT-PCR / RAT testing in sufficient numbers at these manufacturing I production units/construction sites on regular basis.

7. All District Magistrates and their counterpart district DCPs shall deploy Special Teams for regular inspection of these manufacturing I production units as well as construction sites for ensuring the effective compliance of COVID Appropriate Behaviour by all workers/ employees.

Check the official order on new guidelines here