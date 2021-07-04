New Delhi: As part of the phased unlock process, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Sunday allowed stadium and sports complexes to open without spectators from July 5. Notably, the national capital began phase-wise unlocking after over six weeks of lockdown enforced in view of the second wave of COVID-19. While several economic activities have been allowed to resume across the city, spas, cinemas, theatres, multiplexes and swimming pools have also not been allowed to reopen as yet. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik Is 'Longing For a Vacation' As She Shares Stunning Bikini Picture, Fans Call It 'Hotness Overloaded'

In an order issued by DDMA, cinema/theatre/multiplexes, banquet halls, social/political gatherings, auditoriums, swimming pools, schools, colleges, spas, amusement parks are prohibited throughout the NCT of Delhi.

Last week, the DDMA had allowed the reopening of gyms and yoga institutes with 50 per cent attendance. Banquets, marriage halls and hotels were also allowed to host weddings with an attendance of 50 guests only.

Stadium and sports complexes allowed to open with no spectators — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2021

Restaurants up to 50 per cent capacity and markets have already been allowed to open.

Delhi Unlock 6.0: What’s Open and What’s closed

All essential activities fully operational

All shops in markets, malls are open

Weekly markets have already been allowed to open.

Government/private offices allowed to resume operations.

Gymnasiums and yoga institutes can operate at 50 per cent capacity.

Marriage halls, banquet halls and hotels have also been allowed to hold weddings with 50 people in attendance.

Ceremonies with a maximum of 50 guests are allowed.

Restaurants and bars can operate at 50 per cent capacity

Delhi metros can also operate at 50 per cent capacity

Cinema, theatres, spas to remain shut

Schools, colleges and educational institutes to remain closed

After a surge in April-May, Delhi’s new coronavirus cases continue to decline. In the last 24 hours, the city recorded 86 cases and 5 fatalities.

The Delhi government had imposed a lockdown in the national capital on April 19 at the peak of the second wave of COVID-19. After a continuous decline in daily coronavirus cases for several days, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a phased unlocking process from May 31.