New Delhi: Amid concerns over a possible third wave of coronavirus, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has framed a colour-coded response action plan for restricting various activities and functioning of Metro trains, restaurants and shopping malls in accordance with the severity of the pandemic. Under the plan, there will be no confusion about enforcement and lifting of various curbs, the Chief Minister stated. "The 'Graded Response Action Plan' was passed in the DDMA meeting today. No doubts will remain about when the lockdown will be imposed or when it will open. In the meeting, there was also discussion about the Delta plus variant. We have to stop this variant from spreading in Delhi, for which the government is taking all necessary steps," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi yesterday. The chief minister stated that such a graded response action plan be adopted at the national level as well.

आज DDMA बैठक में 'Graded Response Action Plan' पास किया गया। कब लॉकडाउन लगेगा और कब क्या खुलेगा, इसे लेकर अब संशय की स्थिति नहीं रहेगी। बैठक में कोरोना के Delta+ वेरिएंट को लेकर भी बात हुई, इस वेरिएंट को हमें दिल्ली में फैलने से रोकना है जिसके लिए सरकार हर ज़रूरी कदम उठा रही है। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 9, 2021

Four levels of Graded Response Action Plan

Under the Graded Response Action Plan, there are four levels of colour-coded alerts —Yellow, Amber, Orange and Red. The stage of alert will be based on positivity rate (on two consecutive days), cumulative number of new cases (over a week) and average oxygenated-bed occupancy (for a week).

While night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am will be imposed in the national capital during three stages — Yellow, Amber and Orange, there will be ‘total curfew’ if ‘Red’ alert is sounded.

The plan was approved in a DDMA meeting chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal and attended by Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Niti Aayog member V K Paul, ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria and others.

When Will Yellow Alert be Sounded? What Will Remain Restricted in Level-I?

The ‘Yellow’ (Level-1) alert will be sounded when the positivity rate crosses 0.5 per cent or new cases increase to 1,500 or oxygenated bed occupancy reaches 500. Cinema halls, banquet halls, spas, gyms, outdoor yoga activity, entertainment parks and amusement parks will not be allowed if ‘Yellow’ alert is sounded.

Construction, manufacturing activities and shops, establishments will be allowed to function. However, shops of non-essential goods and services, and malls will open based on odd-even formula from 10 AM to 8 PM. Only one weekly market per zone with 50 per cent vendors will be allowed to open.

Besides, restaurants will be allowed with 50 per cent capacity from 8 am to 10 pm while bars can also operate with the same capacity, but from 12 noon to 10 pm. Also, the Delhi Metro will run at 50 per cent of its seating capacity while auto-rickshaws and cabs can ferry up to two passengers.

Private offices can function with up to 50 per cent of the staff.

All You Need to Know About Amber (Level 2) Alert

Amber alert will come into force if the positivity rate rises above one per cent or new cases number 3,500 or oxygenated bed occupancy reaching 700. It will invoke the same responses mostly as ‘Yellow’ one except that malls and shops of non-essential goods and services will be allowed to open from 10 AM to 6 PM.

The Delhi Metro will run at 33 per cent of its seating capacity in Amber alert under which dining facility in restaurants will not be allowed, but home delivery or take away service will continue.

Orange (Level 3) Alert

The ‘Orange’ or L-3 alert will kick-in if the positivity rate crosses two per cent or new cases number 9,000 or oxygenated bed occupancy becomes 1,000.

Construction activities will be allowed with onsite labourers while industrial activities will be restricted except those related to essential commodities and defense production.

Malls and weekly markets will be closed. Only standalone non-essential shops will open from 10 AM to 6 PM under orange alert of the plan.

Total Lockdown in Areas Under ‘Red’ Alert

The ‘Red’ alert (level 4) will come into force if the positivity rate crosses five per cent or new cases rise to 16,000 or oxygenated bed occupancy reaches 3,000.

“With this plan, there will be a sense of certainty and accountability on our part towards the people of Delhi. The plan descriptively elaborates upon when the lockdown will be imposed and when it will be lifted,” Kerjiwal was quoted as saying in a government statement.

Although most economic activities will not be permitted under the ‘Red’ alert, construction activities with onsite labourers and industrial manufacturing of essential commodities, national security and defence-related productions will be allowed.

Malls and weekly markets will be closed and standalone non-essential shops open.