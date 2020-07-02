Delhi Lockdown Update: While several states are imposing fresh lockdown in selected areas from where fresh cases have been reported during Unlock 1.0, there will be no such local restrictions or additional night-time curfew in the capital. The government has issued an order in this regard on Wednesday. Status quo will be maintained with respect to restrictions to be followed in the view of the COVID-19 pandemic till July 31. Also Read - Delhi Containment Zones Today: 9 New Areas Take Total COVID-19 Hotspot Number in Capital to 445 | Check Full List

Chief Secretary Vijay Dev in an order for various departments and agencies said they will maintain "status quo" (except for modifying the night curfew for movement of individuals from 10 pm to 5 am, instead of 9 pm to 5 am) with respect to the implementation of orders related to the extension of lockdown in containment zones, prohibited and permissible activities in Delhi up to July 31 or further orders, whichever is earlier.

The directions have come in pursuance of the Union Home Ministry order on June 30, extending the lockdown in containment zones up to July 31 and reopening more prohibited activities in a phased manner outside these zones.

What’s allowed, what’s not

1. All shops outside the containment zones are allowed to function. More than five persons are allowed to enter given the location of the shops and also the space inside the shops.

2. There is no curb on the movement of individual, cars.

3. Night-time curfew will be from 10 PM to 5 AM.

4. Restaurants, Salons are permitted to function.

5. Malls, religious places are open.

6. Delhi Metro services are shut as the Centre has not given a go-ahead to the resumption of the metro services.

7. Swimming pools, gyms, auditoriums, cinema theatres continue to be closed.

8. Schools in the capital are closed.

9. No allowed activities are permitted in the containment zones.

10. No more than 50 people allowed at wedding ceremonies.

Apart from several states like West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Odisha which have extended the lockdown until July 31, section 144 has been imposed on cities like Mumbai and Noida to keep the movement of people under check. No such action is being taken in Delhi so far.