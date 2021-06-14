New Delhi: With COVID-19 cases dropping in the national capital to a three-month low, all market activities are allowed from today, but with certain lockdown restrictions as part of the phased unlock plan of the Delhi government. On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that all activities will be allowed in the national capital after 5 am on Monday except for some activities that will be prohibited and some activities that can be done in a restricted manner. Also Read - COVID-19 Recovery Diet: Foods to Eat if You Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus

While weekly markets will resume activity, but only one market will open in one zone on a day, restaurants will reopen with 50 per cent of seating capacity.

As per the Delhi government's latest orders, all shops can be opened simultaneously in all markets and malls but the markets will remain open from 10 am to 8 pm.

Gym owners in Delhi are disappointed with the government’s decision to keep gyms shut.

“We were expecting the opening of gyms in new order. Our industry is facing a lot of problems due to the closure. There is no support from the government to the gym industry,” Delhi Gym Association Secretary said.

Salons are allowed to open but spas will remain shut for now.

What’s Closed in Delhi Unlock 3.0:

Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutes

Social, entertainment, political, religious gatherings

Swimming pools, sports complex, stadiums

Amusement, water parks

Spas, gyms, yoga institutes

Public parks, gardens

Cinema halls, multiplexes

What’s open:

Essential services are permitted

Private offices can operate with 50 per cent capacity from 9 am to 5 pm

All market complexes, malls will now be completely open from 10 am to 8 pm but have to follow strict covid protocol

Restaurants can operate with 50 per cent seating capacity

50% capacity allowed in Delhi Metro as well as buses

In autos, e-rickshaws, or taxis, not more than 2 passengers allowed to ensure social distancing

Religious places to be opened but no visitors allowed

Weekly markets allowed but only 1 market per zone

Weddings not allowed in public places like banquet halls or hotels, allowed only at court or homes with not more than 20 people

Only 20 people allowed at funerals

In government offices, there will be 100% attendance of group A officers and 50% for the rest

The Delhi government imposed a lockdown in the national capital from April 19 at the peak of the second wave of COVID-19. The lockdown has been extended a few times since then. After a continuous decline in daily coronavirus cases for several days, the Chief Minister had announced the unlocking process from May 31 in a phased manner.

On April 20, Delhi registered the biggest spike of new 28,395 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began last year. On April 26, the city registered the highest ever positivity rate of 36.24 per cent.

In the first phase of the unlock process, construction and factory work was exempted from the lockdown.

Delhi on Saturday saw 213 fresh Covid cases with 0.3 per cent positivity rate in the last 24 hours.