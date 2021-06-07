New Delhi: After around one and half months of complete lockdown, the national capital is beginning to go back to normalcy as relaxations part of the ‘unlocking’ process come into effect from today. After COVID-19 cases significantly reduced in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced a slew of relaxations in the lockdown restrictions, providing some major relief for shopkeepers and office goers. Also Read - Lockdown Lifted In Noida From Today. Check New Unlock Guidelines For Shops, Offices

Following is the complete list of lockdown relaxations that will be implemented in Delhi as part of 'Unlock 2.0' from today.

What’s open:

Shops in malls, markets, market complexes, standalone shops and neighborhood shops can open with the restrictions of opening on odd-even basis. They are allowed to open from 10 am to 8 pm.

Delhi Metro, which was suspended since May 10, can resume services with 50 per cent seating capacity in train coaches.

Private offices are now allowed to function with 50 per cent staff from 9 am to 5 pm. However, Kejriwal urged all those who can work from home to continue to do so.

In government offices, Group A staff will be allowed to function with 100 per cent capacity while group B with 50 per cent staff.

Government offices dealing with emergency services can work with 100 per cent staff.

Since liquor shops are not in the prohibited list in the original curfew order dated April 19, 2021, therefore it will be allowed on an even-odd basis and within prescribed timings.

The revenue services in district-like registry will be functional.

Self-employed persons such as electricians, plumbers and repairing of water purifiers are already allowed vide DDMA order dated April 25, 2021.

Deliveries by e-commerce platforms will continue.

Essential services can operate at 100 per cent capacity.

What’s closed: