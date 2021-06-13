New Delhi: While Delhi Metro services resumed last week after being closed for more than a month and a half due to the COVID situation, more relaxations have now been given for public transport. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today announced the new guidelines for the next phase of ‘Unlock’ for easing lockdown restrictions in the national capital that come into effect starting 5 am, Monday (June 14). Also Read - UP Unlocks: After Delhi and Noida, Lucknow Metro to Resume Operations From Tomorrow

Addressing a press conference, the Delhi CM said, “All activities will be allowed except some activities that will be prohibited and some activities that will be done in a restricted manner.” Kejriwal added, “However, this is being permitted for one week on a trial basis. If the cases rise then we will take strict action. Otherwise, it will be continued.” Also Read - Noida Unlock: Metro Services to Resume From Tomorrow. Check New Rules, Timings to Commute

Following are the new COVID-19 guidelines for public transport in Delhi as part of ‘Unlock 3.0’: Also Read - Delhi Unlock 2021: Metro Passengers Break Rules On Day 1, DMRC Fines 73 For Not Wearing Mask

Delhi Metro services can run with 50 per cent seating capacity in train coaches

Buses can also ply but with the same rules of 50 per cent capacity, and no standing passengers

For travelling in autos, e-rickshaws or taxis, not more than two passengers will be allowed to ensure social distancing

Here are the other Unlock guidelines for Delhiites:

The odd-even system in the markets and malls of Delhi will end and all shops will be allowed to open from tomorrow morning. Permission has also been given to open weekly markets but only one weekly market with 50 per cent of the vendors as in normal times would be allowed to open per day in a municipal zone.

Kejriwal said a detailed order will be issued regarding the unlocking. The timings for the markets will remain the same as allowed earlier that is from 10 am to 8 pm.

Restaurants will be allowed to open at 50 per cent seating capacity.

He said religious places can open but no visitors will be allowed. However, schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed.

“Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious festival gatherings will be prohibited. Swimming pools, stadiums, sports complexes, cinema theaters, multiplexes will remain closed. Weddings will be not allowed in public places like banquet halls or hotels. It will be allowed only at court or homes with not more than 20 people. Only 20 people will be allowed at funerals,” added the chief minister.

Since last Monday, shops in malls, markets, market complexes, standalone shops and neighbourhood shops were allowed to open with the restrictions of even-odd and timings.

However, cinemas and theatres, restaurants (except home delivery/take away), bars, gyms, spas, barber shops, saloons, beauty parlours and any shop pertaining to entertainment/ amusement services were not permitted to operate.

Private offices were allowed to function with 50 per cent staff.

“In government offices, Group A staff will be allowed to function with 100 per cent capacity while group B with 50 per cent staff,” the Chief Minister had said.

The Delhi government imposed a lockdown in the national capital on April 19 at the peak of the second wave of COVID-19. The lockdown was extended a few times since then.

After a continuous decline in daily coronavirus cases for several days, the Chief Minister announced that the national capital will begin to unlock from May 31 in a phased manner.