Delhi Lok Sabha Seat-Sharing Finalised: AAP To Contest 4 Seats, Congress To Go With 3

AAP has offered to fight on the South Delhi, New Delhi, West Delhi and Northwest Delhi seats, bringing East and Northeast Delhi and Chandni Chowk seats to its fold.

New Delhi: After several rounds of deliberations, the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have finalised their seat-sharing pact for the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi. Leaders from both parties confirmed that they had settled for a four-three seat-sharing formula, with AAP contesting four seats and Congress three. According to India Today report, an official announcement will be made jointly by both parties later today.

Reportedly, AAP has offered to fight on the South Delhi, New Delhi, West Delhi and Northwest Delhi seats, bringing East and Northeast Delhi and Chandni Chowk seats to its fold.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, when the AAP and the Congress ran separately, Congress emerged as the runner-up on five seats, while the AAP secured the second position on two seats. All the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital are currently held by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Earlier the AAP had offered only one seat to the Congress in Delhi. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the seat-sharing agreement between the two parties had reached the “final stage” even though he lamented that the discussions were “much delayed”.

The Lok Sabha polls are likely to be held in April-May

