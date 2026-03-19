Home

News

LPG shortage alert: Delhi police bust illegal storage racket, 269 cylinders recovered, six arrested

LPG shortage alert: Delhi police bust illegal storage racket, 269 cylinders recovered, six arrested

A major Delhi Police operation exposes an illegal LPG network, with hundreds of cylinders recovered and multiple arrests, raising serious concerns over public safety and unauthorised gas distribution practices.

LPG storage

New Delhi: Delhi Police seized 223 cooking gas cylinders and arrested two people on Tuesday in connection with an illegal LPG storage facility running without a licence in Rajpur Khurd village in South Delhi.

Another six cylinders were seized and four people arrested after raids at multiple rented properties and temporary sheds in Khyala area in West Delhi. Delhi Police busted illegal LPG storage facilities across the city and seized as many as 269 cylinders after launching crackdown fearing scarcity of the cylinder.

223 LPG Cylinders Seized From Unlicensed Spot In Rajpur Khurd

Officials conducted raids at an illegal storage facility in Rajpur Khurd village and seized 223 LPG cylinders, following which two individuals were arrested.

“In Rajpur Khurd village, we conducted searches at an illegal LPG storage spot after receiving information that it was operating without a licence,” a senior official told Hindustan Times.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Both domestic as well as commercial cylinders were seized from the spot. “If that many highly inflammable cylinders catch fire, the situation can go from bad to worse. The spot didn’t have any safety equipment and a license,” the officer added.

Also read: LPG Crisis: PNG demands increase in NCR as households shift to piped gas amid West Asia tensions

38-Year-Old Hitesh Rathi And 40-Year-Old Arvind Kumar Arrested

The Delhi Police arrested two accused named Hitesh Rathi (38) and Arvind Kumar (40) after they could not show any license or document to validate their activities at the premises in Rajpur Khurd.

“Their arrests were made after they could not produce any document that proved them legitimate. We seized weighing machines and gas equipment from the spot,” added the official.

Accused Purchasing Cylinder From Agencies, Diverting Them: Police

As per the initial investigation, police officers claimed that accused persons were purchasing cylinders from agencies in different aliases and diverting them for refilling purposes. Delhi Police suspect that stolen cylinders are then being refilled and sold for Rs 3,000 per piece in black markets.

Delhi Police Seize 46 Cylinders In Kalay Raids, Arrest 4

Further raids were conducted by Delhi Police at Khyala after learning that six more cylinders were being illegally refilled at rented properties and temporary sheds. “We conducted searches at multiple spots where they were illegally refilling LPG cylinders,” an officer said.

Four people were arrested after police seized 46 LPG cylinders. Delhi Police said they seized weighing machines and other equipment that is used to refill cylinders.

Cases Under BNS And Essential Commodities Act Registered

A senior official informed that action was initiated against people indulging in illegal storage of cylinders which can lead to fire accidents. Cases have been registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Essential Commodities Act. Further probe is being done by police.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.