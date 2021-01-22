New Delhi: In another development, a massive fire has on Friday night has broken out in Uttam Nagar area of Delhi. As per latest updates, 15 fire tenders have rushed to the spot to bring the flame under control. Also Read - Serum Institute Fire: Covishield Production Won’t be Affected, No Damage To Existing Stock, Says Poonawala

This is a developing story, more inputs will be added soon.