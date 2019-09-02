New Delhi: A 25-year-old youth was arrested in the national capital for trying to enter Parliament with a knife on Monday.



The man was identified as Sagar Insa. He is a resident of Laxmi Nagar and follower of Dera Sacha Sauda chief and rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, news agency ANI reported.

He is under the custody of the Parliament Street police.

An alert has been sounded in the New Delhi district following the arrest.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Eish Singhal, told IANS, “Sagar, 25, was arrested from gate no. 1. He hails from Laxmi Nagar and is connected with a religious organisation. He is being questioned at the Parliament Street police station. Intelligence Bureau officials have also arrived for questioning.”

Singhal added, “We have recovered a knife from him and also the motorcycle on which he arrived at Parliament. The man lives with his parents, who are street vendors. The motorbike belongs to his brother. After his arrest, he started raising slogans referring to his organisation. The reason behind the act is not clear yet.”