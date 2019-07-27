New Delhi: A city-based transporter was charred to death after his Mahindra XUV 500 car caught fire near Mukarba Chowk in west Delhi’s Pitampura, police said on Friday.

According to fire officials, they received information about the burning SUV around 10.40 p.m. on Thursday by a motorist who was passing by.

“Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The vehicle was completely burnt,” a senior fire officer said. A charred body was recovered from inside the vehicle, police said.

“The deceased was identified as Ajay Gupta,42, a resident of Alipur. He was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijayanta Arya said.

“During the investigation, it was found that Ajay Gupta was going to IGI Airport to meet his friends in his Mahindra SUV 500. From Airport he along with his friends had a flight to Europe, but while moving on Mukarba flyover his SUV caught fire,” said another officer related to the probe.

Prima facie it appeared that the fire broke out due to a short circuit in the SUV, police said.

Gupta was married and is survived by his wife and children.