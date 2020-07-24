New Delhi: A 28-year-old man was crushed to death by a low floor DTC bus on Friday morning in Outer Delhi’s Rani Bagh. The man was rushed to the hospital but the doctors declared him brought dead. Also Read - Delhi Containment Zones List: Total Number Surpasses 700-Mark; South-West District Tops The List With 120 Hotspots

"We received a call of an accident in the morning by a low floor DTC bus. The victim succumbed to the injuries. We are in the process of identifying the deceased. He was crossing the road when the accident took place," said a senior police officer.

The driver of the DTC bus has been arrested and a case under sections 279 and 304A of the IPC has been registered at the Rani Bagh police station.