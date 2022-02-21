New Delhi: Delhi police on Monday arrested a 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a woman in Delhi and sodomising her dead body. The accused, identified as Aman Bisht, was apprehended from Jaipur and charged under the Indian Penal Code’s Sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 377 (unnatural offences – carnal intercourse against the order of nature), reported news agency IANS.Also Read - 3 Live Botflies Removed From American Woman's Eye At Delhi Hospital

On Sunday, a call was received at the Burari police station, stating that a girl has been murdered at Kaushik Enclave in the Burari area. “As a police team reached the spot, the caller submitted that when she arrived at her home in the evening, she found a dead body of a girl lying on the floor of her bedroom,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Sagar Singh Kalsi said. Also Read - Delhi High Court Refuses to Grant More Time to Centre to State Stand on Pleas to Criminalise Marital Rape

A crime team was called to examine the spot and take all evidence. The needle of suspicion was pointing towards her husband, Bisht as he was absconding. During investigation, the accused’s location was traced to Jaipur after which a police team was deployed and he was apprehended there. Also Read - Daughter Arrested For Mother's Murder In Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar

“From Jaipur, the accused Bisht was planning to flee to a safer location, possibly Nepal or somewhere in north India,” the DCP said. It was learnt that the accused, under turmoil of a “unsatisfied sexual life with his wife”, found refuge in drugs and virility drugs. He was also irked as his friends taunted him over his “cold” married life and sought to use his closeness with the victim, who was his wife’s friend, to satisfy his urges.

The interrogation revealed that on the day of the crime, Bisht brought the victim to his residence on the pretext of getting a saree for his wife. “After getting brushed off by her, the accused tried to overpower her and then in a fit of rage, used brute force on her neck, killing her in an instant,” the DCP told IANS, adding that he then allegedly sodomised her dead body.

There are traces of sexual act done by the accused for which the police are awaiting forensic test results. “Further investigation is on,” the DCP added.

(With agency inputs)