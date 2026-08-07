Delhi man inspired by Hollywood series ‘The Staircase’ kills wife, tries to outsmart police with his ‘perfect crime’ plan; Details here

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed that he had planned the murder in advance because of an ongoing property dispute within the family.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/delhi-man-inspired-by-hollywood-series-the-staircase-kills-wife-tries-to-outsmart-police-with-his-perfect-crime-plan-details-here-8495533/ Copy

Delhi man inspired by Hollywood series 'The Staircase' kills wife, tries to outsmart police with his 'perfect crime' plan; Details here (Image: AI/generic)

A 53-year-old man from Delhi allegedly killed his wife after a long-running dispute over family property. Police said he believed watching the Hollywood crime series The Staircase had taught him how to avoid getting caught, but investigators tracked him down within days. The accused, Kamal Singh, was arrested near Mathura Railway Station after a search operation that stretched across several states. During questioning, he allegedly told police that he thought getting rid of the murder weapon would make it difficult for investigators to solve the case.

The incident came to light on the night of July 30 when the couple’s son returned to their home in Gagan Vihar, Shahdara, and found his 50-year-old mother, Komal Singh, lying in a pool of blood.

Police recovered a blood-stained pair of scissors from a bag inside the house. Investigators believe the scissors were used in the murder.

According to police, CCTV footage played a key role in solving the case. The cameras showed that after the couple’s two children left home that morning, only Kamal Singh and his wife remained inside the house.

The footage also allegedly captured the victim’s screams before showing the accused leaving the house with a bag that reportedly contained the weapon.

During the investigation, police found that Kamal Singh had withdrawn nearly Rs 7 lakh from his bank accounts before going into hiding. Technical surveillance helped officers trace his movements from Delhi towards Gorakhpur. Police believe he initially planned to escape to Nepal but later changed his route and travelled towards Mathura in an attempt to mislead investigators.

He was eventually caught near Mathura Railway Station. Police recovered Rs 12.75 lakh in cash and a scooter that was allegedly used to flee after the crime.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed that he had planned the murder in advance because of an ongoing property dispute within the family. Police said he had bought the scissors a few days before carrying out the attack.

Police also claimed that Kamal Singh admitted he was inspired by The Staircase and believed disposing of the weapon would help him escape arrest. However, police said CCTV footage, scientific evidence and technical surveillance helped uncover the truth and led to his arrest.