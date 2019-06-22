New Delhi: In a horrific incident, a man on Saturday killed his wife and three children by slitting their throats in the national capital’s Mehrauli. The man has admitted of committing the crime in a written note, Deputy Commissioner of Police told news agency ANI.

Further, the knife used for the murder has also been recovered.

“In a written note, he has admitted that he murdered his wife and three children of ages 2 months, 5 years and 6 years. He has not stated any reason,” DCP South Delhi said.

DCP South Delhi: The man who murdered his wife and three children in Mehrauli today, has been arrested.

“Upendra Shukla was staying in Mehrauli with his family and used to give private tuition. He murdered his wife and 3 children by slitting their throats. The knife used for committing the murders has been recovered. He has written a note admitting to the crime,” the police official added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.