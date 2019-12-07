New Delhi: A 62-year-old man was arrested from northwest Delhi’s Rohini for allegedly stabbing to death his wife and air hostess daughter-in-law, whom he suspected of having extramarital affairs.

The accused was identified as Satish Chaudhary, a retired private school teacher, and a resident of Shiv Apartments in Rohini sector 4. The victims, meanwhile, were identified as his wife, 62-year-old Snehlata Chaudhary and 35-year-old Pragya Chaudhary.

Speaking to news agency ANI, SD Mishra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), said, “When we arrived at the spot, we found Snehlata Chaudhary and Pragya Chaudhary in a pool of blood.” While the former was a retired Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) employee, the latter was an air hostess with a private airline. Pragya’s husband Gaurav Chaudhary works in Singapore and as such, was not present at home when the incident took place.

It was Saurabh Chaudhary, the younger son of the accused, who informed the police about the incident. He works in Bengaluru and had come home for vacation. He too was attacked by his father but managed to overpower him. “He called us at 6 AM. He too got injured while trying to save his mother and sister-in-law,” the senior police officer said.

According to the police, the incident took place between 5-5:30 AM. Additionally, the knife used in the crime, too, has been recovered from the spot.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident at the Vayu Vihar Police Station.