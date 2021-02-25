New Delhi: A drunk man allegedly strangled his 30-year-old wife during a quarrel and slept next to the body at his in-laws’ house in north Delhi’s Burari area, police said on Thursday. The accused, Raj Kumar (32), is a resident of Sant Nagar, Burari and has been arrested, they said. “On Wednesday, police received information regarding the murder of a woman by her husband in Sant Nagar. They reached the spot where one Hashika was found dead in her room on the fifth floor of a building,” a senior police officer said. Also Read - SDMC Opens Delhi's 'First Shoe Bank' in Subhash Nagar | See Pictures Here

"The mother of the deceased stated that her son-in-law was absconding from the house. During investigation, Kumar was apprehended from his sister's house in Nangloi area," Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Anto Alphonse said. According to police, Kumar earlier used to work as a photographer in Kotla Mubarakpur area.

During lockdown, he had no work and shifted to his in-laws' house six months ago along with his wife and son. He was living on the fifth floor of the building, they said.

He started working as a plumber and his wife opened a small grocery shop near the building. The couple used to fight over petty issues and his drinking habit, police said.

On Tuesday around 11 pm, both went to their room after dinner. Around 11.30 pm, both had a fight as Kumar was heavily drunk. In a fit of rage, he strangled Hashika and slept next to the corpse, police said.

He woke up around 4.30 am and found her wife lying motionless. He then packed his bag and went to his sister’s house in Nangloi, police added.