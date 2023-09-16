Home

Delhi Shocker: Man Caught On Camera Raping Female Stray Dog, FIR Filed

According to the volunteers of People for Animals, the accused is a repeat offender and a video of him raping a stray dog was recorded from under the door of his warehouse.

New Delhi: In a bizarre and shocking incident, a middle-aged man was caught on camera allegedly sexually assaulting a stray dog in the national capital. The Delhi Police have registered an FIR against the man after the video of the heinous act went viral on the internet. The police registered an FIR based on a complaint filed by an animal rights NGO against the accused man. In the complaint, the NGO stated that the accused is a repeat offender, and the viral video was recorded from beneath the door of his warehouse in the Subhash Nagar area.

“After repeated complaints and video proofs against the accused, we approached the police to register a case. We provided all the details available to the cops and requested an FIR,” India Today quoted a volunteer of People For Animals, (the NGO) as saying.

“Only after an intervention from the senior officer, an FIR was filed against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC. However, despite the FIR the accused has not been arrested so far,” the volunteer added.

As per the complainants, the accused was captured on camera sexually assaulting the stray dog on September 6. The accused had forcibly taken the phone of the individual who had recorded the video, but following police intervention, the mobile phone was returned, as mentioned in the complaint.

“Again on September 13, he was caught raping the stray. He used to lure the stray inside his makeshift warehouse where he used to rape her. As we learnt about this, we approached the police,” said the volunteer

Several animal rights advocates took to social media, including X (formerly Twitter), to express their strong condemnation of a disturbing incident that has surfaced online. A video has emerged, allegedly featuring an individual named Pawan Malhotra in a compromising and deeply troubling situation. In the video, the man is seen engaging in inappropriate behavior and appears to be forcing himself upon a helpless dog. The distressing footage captures the semi-naked man involved in reprehensible acts. This shocking incident has ignited widespread concerns regarding the safety and well-being of animals within our society.

However, the police have emphasised the need to establish the identity of the individual seen in the viral video before they can initiate any action against him.

“An FIR under sections 268, 377, 428, 429 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 11 Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act has been registered against the accused on September 15 at the Rajouri Garden police station. Since the face of the accused is unclear in the video, we will ascertain his identity first. Further course of action will be taken per the law,” said a senior police officer.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

