New Delhi: A man was on Sunday morning shot dead by unidentified assailants east Delhi’s Madhu Vihar area. The injured person was rushed to a nearby hospital but the doctors declared him brought dead. Also Read - Northeast Delhi Riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav's Names in Chargesheet

The miscreants are yet to be identified. A case has been lodged by the Delhi Police and a probe is on.