New Delhi: A 24-year-old married woman was stabbed to death by her spurned lover in the Chirag Dilli area of Delhi. The incident was reported to the police at 9:50 AM on Friday.

The woman identified as Pinkey was in a relationship with the accused named Sunny (26), stated the police. Pinkey moved into a rented house in Chirag Dilli with her husband and son recently. On Friday, Sunny visited the victim’s house when she was alone. Pinkey allegedly told Sunny that she would not carry on with their relationship.

According to a report, Sunny stabbed the woman half a dozen times after he was enraged by her outright rejection, said the police. The knife, which was used to stab the victim, was recovered from the spot, the police said, adding that further investigation was on.

After killing the woman, Sunny slit his own throat. Soon after the incident, both Pinkey and Sunny were taken to AIIMS. While Pinkey succumbed to her injuries and was declared as brought dead, the accused Sunny has been admitted at the ICU of the hospital, stated the police said.

In yet another incident, a 65-year-old man reportedly killed his daughter-in-law by slitting her throat after an argument broke out over fixing a light bulb at their house in central Delhi’s Paharganj, stated the police. The 33-year-old victim identified as Neeraj removed a light bulb that was allegedly fixed by her father-in-law Bhagatram.

The incident took place on Tuesday night after the altercation between the two escalated. Soon after the incident, Bhagatram went to the police station and narrated the entire ordeal incident. The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared as brought dead, added the officer.

(With agency inputs)