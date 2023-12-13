Delhi Man Stops To Buy Food For Mother On Highway, Gets Run Over By Speeding Bus In Mohali

Mohali: A man, who stopped to buy food for himself and his mother was run over by a speeding truck near Kurali bypass on Monday. The deceased, Praveen, 34, hailed from Delhi. He, along with his mother, Rekha Devi, 55, was travelling to her native in Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, when the mishap took place.

According to a report in HT, they were visiting their Hamirpur as they had purchased a house there. On the way when they stooped at a dhaba near Kurli bypass and Parveen went out to buy food while his mother stayed back in the car.

When he didn’t return for long, she went to look for him and the dhabha staff told her that Praveen had gone to bring some change to pay for the food. As she searched for him further, she was shocked to find him lying injured on the road after being hit by an unidentified truck. Seeing him injured, she lost consciousness. She and her son were rushed to the local civil hospital by onlookers. But Praveen could not survive.

On Devi’s complaint, police booked the unidentified truck driver under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In a similar incident, A woman and her daughter were killed after an unknown vehicle rammed into their scooter near Chaklan village here in a hit-and-run on Monday. Kurali residents Kulveer Kaur (35) and her mother Kamaljit Kaur (60) were going to offer prayers at a gurdwara at Solkhian village. Police suspect a tipper truck was involved in the accident. A case under Sections 304 A and 279 of IPC was registered.

