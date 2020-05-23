New Delhi: Three days after some people looted crates of mangoes left unattended by a fruit-seller in Delhi’s Jagat Puri area, the Delhi Police on Saturday said that it had arrested four people in connection with the incident. Also Read - 'Zero Tolerance': Delhi Withdraws 'Offensive' Ad That Mentioned Sikkim as a Separate Country

In a statement, the police said, "Four people have been arrested in mango loot case on the basis of video footage."

4 people have been arrested in mango loot case on the basis of video footage: Delhi Police In a video, people were seen looting mangoes from unattended crates and running away, in Delhi's Jagat Puri area. — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2020

Notably, scores of people had pounced on crates of mangoes left unattended by the fruit-seller, identified as Chhote, on Wednesday afternoon, after he had to move his push-cart after a fight with a group of men. Seeing the mango crates unattended, passersby jumped on it, emptying all 15 carts, worth nearly Rs 30,000.

A video of the incident had gone viral on social media, triggering massive outrage. The incident took place even as the national capital, just like the rest of the country, is in the middle of a lockdown, in effect since March, in a bid to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, since the clip went viral on social media, several people pitched in to help the vendor, who is now believed to have received more than enough to cover his losses.