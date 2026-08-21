Good news for Delhi residents as govt plans a 200-km green-blue ecological network

Delhi’s MPD 2047 proposes a 200-km Ridge-Yamuna Park Connector and a wider Green Connect network to strengthen the city’s green-blue infrastructure.

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Delhi’s Master Plan 2047- Representational AI image

Delhi’s Master Plan 2047: Delhi’s Master Plan 2047, notified on Thursday, has proposed a 200-km Ridge-Yamuna Park Connector to strengthen connectivity between the Ridge and the Yamuna. The project includes a 52-km stretch along the Yamuna floodplain and, where feasible, a 75-100 metre-wide public greenway with cycling and walking trails. The connector will form part of a wider Green Connect network linking parks, forests, biodiversity parks, baolis, green streets and ecological corridors, while integrating Delhi’s green and blue assets with drains, wetlands, lakes and other water bodies. Here are all the details you need to know about the 200-km green-blue ecological network project under Delhi’s Master Plan 2047.

The plan said nearly 22 per cent of Delhi’s land area is currently under green cover. It identified the 22-km Wazirabad-Okhla stretch of the Yamuna as a key area for restoration and proposed a three-pronged approach to preserve existing natural assets, create new green-blue assets and introduce green-blue features into the built environment.

3D digital replica of Delhi using real-time data

A 3D digital replica of Delhi will be built using real-time data from urban sensors and government systems to simulate and assess development scenarios before they are implemented on the ground. The Delhi Development Authority is developing the “Digital Twin of the city” as part of a spatial planning under the Master Plan for Delhi-2047, moving away from the conventional reliance on 2D maps and manual data.

The model will integrate geographic information system (GIS) data with real-time inputs to visualise the city’s urban systems and help assess the likely impact of proposed developments. The plan says the shift to digital modelling, GIS and real-time data systems is intended to improve the accuracy, transparency and efficiency of managing Delhi’s complex urban system.

MPD-2047: Drains as city-wide Green-Blue networks

The connectivity strategy outlined in MPD-2047 aims to convert urban drains into city-wide greenways. By integrating dedicated pedestrian and cycling routes, this proposal builds a connected network of ecological assets across the city.

Design Options for Green Buffers:

Natural & Landscaped Spaces: Retain existing vegetation or build structured parklands.

Constructed Wetlands: Develop marshes to improve water quality and restore native ecosystems.

Stormwater Bioswales: Integrate vegetated channels to capture runoff and replenish local groundwater levels.

(With inputs from agencies)