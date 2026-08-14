Delhi Master Plan 2047: What’s changing in housing? Why NCR real estate could feel the impact

According to experts, the plan’s success will depend largely on how effectively it is implemented, particularly in managing urban growth and drawing investments.

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Delhi Master Plan 2047 has been approved. ANI

Delhi has been facing the housing crisis for a long time now, with affordable housing reaching sky-high prices with each passing year. To battle the situation, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) approved the Master Plan for Delhi 2047. The capital has laid out its blueprint for accommodating a population expected to approach 32 million by 2047, and the nearly 4 million additional homes that could be needed along the way.

To address the housing challenge, the plan proposes smaller homes, rental housing, redevelopment and new growth centres. It may also lead to a gradual shift away from Delhi’s traditional real estate hotspots.

What is the Delhi Master Plan 2047?

The Delhi Master Plan 2047 is a long-term roadmap aimed at shaping the capital’s growth, housing, infrastructure and environment over the next two decades. The plan focuses on preparing Delhi for a growing population while making the city more organised, liveable and sustainable. Several priorities will be undertaken in this, including housing, Yamuna floodplain and urban expansion among other issues.

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Smaller houses to come into focus

For many middle-class families and young workers, a larger home can quickly become unaffordable. The plan therefore focuses on encouraging smaller homes with carpet areas of 25 to 60 square metres.

The focus is on building compact homes that are within reach of more people while using Delhi’s scarce land more efficiently. Land pooling and housing projects near public transport hubs could play a major role, with these areas potentially adding nearly 30 lakh homes.

Rental housing is another key focus of the Master Plan 2047. The plan proposes expanding options such as student hostels, housing for young workers, shared dormitories and dedicated worker accommodation, while offering incentives to private developers to build them.

Old housing to be redevelopment

Building new housing is only one part of the plan. It also seeks to improve and make better use of existing homes, including older neighbourhoods, DDA housing, cooperative societies, resettlement colonies and employer-provided accommodation.

A new DDA framework could pave the way for the redevelopment of old two-storey homes built on individual plots, many of which have been around for over five decades. Older group-housing societies may also be brought into the redevelopment drive, giving residents a chance to get newer buildings and improved infrastructure while staying in familiar neighbourhoods.

Ban on concrete structures in the Yamuna O zone

Under the new approach, concrete construction will be prohibited in the core area of the Yamuna floodplain, while only recreational activities will be allowed in the remaining Part II area. The DDA is yet to disclose the full Master Plan, so it remains unclear how the O-Zone boundaries will be drawn. The draft MPD-2041 had proposed treating the floodplain as part of Delhi’s green-blue infrastructure network.

“Key interventions such as establishing workable boundaries along the Yamuna floodplain, unlocking vertical and mixed-use potential across multiple peripheral villages under the Green Development Area framework, and enabling redevelopment rights in ageing government colonies directly address Delhi’s acute land scarcity. However, the real operational game-changer is the removal of separate departmental clearances for pollution, fire, water, and forest,” Ankita Sood, National Director – Research, Knight Frank India told Hindustan Times.

More construction near metro corridors

Living near a Metro station could look very different under the new plan. The Master Plan gives a bigger role to Transit-Oriented Development (TOD), with more homes, shops and other facilities planned around public transport hubs to reduce long daily commutes.

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Under the TOD framework, areas within 500 metres of Metro corridors and RRTS or railway stations could see more development. Higher FAR limits would allow builders to construct more in these locations, potentially creating denser neighbourhoods while bringing homes, jobs, shops and public transport closer together.

Landpooling

Limited land has remained one of the biggest obstacles to expanding housing in Delhi. The Master Plan proposes using the Land Pooling Policy to help overcome that challenge.

The plan has identified six land-pooling zones and reduced the minimum sector size from 100 acres to 20 hectares. The change could allow smaller groups of landowners to participate more easily in planned development.

Under the policy, the DDA will have a greater role in building essential infrastructure such as roads. This could make more land available for housing and help keep future development more organised.