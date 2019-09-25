New Delhi: After Delhi and neghbouring areas on Wednesday witnessed a short spell of rain, the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that the national capital region will experience light rain till September 29. There is a chance of thundershowers on October 1, according to a report by India Today.

The private weather agency Skymet Weather had earlier in the day had predicted that Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurgaon, as well Jhajjar and Bhagpat will experience rain and thundershower with gusty winds for a couple of hours.

According to the MeT department, the humidity level in Delhi on Wednesday was recorded was 86 per cent.

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded the minimum temperature at 23.9 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature settled at 34.2 degrees Celsius.

Earlier this month, rains lashed the national capital and its adjoining areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad. These regions had received scattered rains and thundershower for a few hours. Skymet had predicted that rains will likely increase and cover many parts of Delhi and NCR area.

“Moderate rains with one or two intense spells are likely in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad. These on and off rainfall activities are likely for the next three to four days,” the organisation had said.

According to reports, apart from Delhi, other places in the country which experienced rain were Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kolkata.