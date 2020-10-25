New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain on Sunday said the national capital might see a spike of around 12,000 to 14,000 daily cases Covid-19 during festivals and the winter season, as he cited predictions of an expert committee. Also Read - Delhi COVID Update: Over 4000 Cases Within 24 Hours; Containment Zones Rise to 1488 | Check Full List Here

Satyender Jain, however, said that currently the Covid-19 situation is under control in Delhi. Also Read - No Lockdown But Still Remarkable Improvement, Centre Will Ask States to Follow Delhi COVID-19 Model

“Dr Paul expert committee had said that due to winter and festive season cases (of Covid-19 per day) can spike up to 12,000-14,000 but right now it is around 4,000 so the situation is contained,” the Delhi minister said. Also Read - Delhi COVID Strategy: With 678 Sealed Areas, Delhi Sees Success in Containment Strategy

“We are focused on containment, contact tracing and isolation to tackle the situation,” he added.

Satyender Jain was referring to a report of the high-level expert committee led by NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul. The report had said that hospitals in Delhi should prepare for 15,000 Covid-19 cases being reported in a single day due to spike in respiratory illnesses and with the winter season which is almost here.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader said that though the expert committee had predicted a large number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi, currently around 4,000 coronavirus cases are being reported per day.

On Saturday, Delhi recorded 4,116 new cases of Covid-19, its highest single-day spike since over a month. It was the second consecutive day when more than 4,000 Covid-19 cases were reported. The death toll due to Covid-19 in the national capital rose to 6,225 with 36 fatalities. Active Covid cases rose to 26,467 on Saturday after the fresh spike.