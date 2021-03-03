Delhi MCD Bypoll Results 2021: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won four out of five wards while Congress has won in one ward of municipal polls in Delhi. AAP candidate Dhirender Kumar won the Kalyanpuri ward by 7043 votes. AAP candidate Sunita Mishra was declared winner from Shalimar Bagh North ward with 2,705 votes. The other AAP candidates won from Trilokpuri and Rohini- C seats. Also Read - Delhi MCD Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: AAP Wins 4 Seats, Congress 1; Kejriwal, Sisodia Laud Victory

AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted saying, “The people of Delhi once again voted in the name of Kaam (work). Congratulations to all. The people are fed up of the 15-year misrule by BJP in MCD. People now really want the Aam Aadmi Party to form government in MCD.”

AAP workers were seen celebrating Sunita Mishra’s win from Shalimar Bagh North and sweets were being distributed at the AAP office.

AAP leader and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia tweeted, “Congratulations to the Aam Aadmi Party workers on winning 4 out of 5 seats in the MCD by-election. The people of Delhi are now saddened by the BJP’s rule. In next year’s MCD election, the public will bring Arvind Kejriwal ji’s honest and work politics.”

एमसीडी उपचुनाव में 5 में से 4 सीटें जीतने पर आम आदमी पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं को बधाई. बीजेपी के शासन से दिल्ली की जनता अब दुखी हो चुकी है. अगले साल होने वाले MCD चुनाव में जनता @ArvindKejriwal जी की ईमानदार और काम करने वाली राजनीति को लेकर आएगी — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) March 3, 2021

Speaking to reporters after AAP won four out of five seats in Delhi MCD bypolls, Manish Sisodia said, “The people of Delhi have expressed their confidence in us. They are fed up with BJP and this election is an indication of that. In the 2022 Delhi municipal polls, BJP will be wiped out.”

Congress leader Zubair Ahmad Chaudhary won from Chauhan Bangar ward by 10,642 votes. Congress part workers and supporters were seen celebrating the win.