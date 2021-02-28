Delhi MCD Election 2021: By-elections to fill vacancies in five municipal wards in the national capital is underway. The polling which began at 7:30 AM will end at 5:30 PM. The counting of votes and results will be declared on March 5. The elections which are being be held with all COVID-19 safety precautions, are considered as a litmus test for chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, whose Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) bagged 27 seats in the recently concluded Surat municipal corporation in Gujarat. Besides, the polls are also important for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which is aiming to gain its lost ground in the capital city. The bypolls are conducted for two wards under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and three under the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC). The wards are — Ward No. 32N, (Rohini-C); Ward No. 62N, (Shalimar Bagh North) in north Delhi and Ward No. 02-E (Trilokpuri); Ward No. 08-E (Kalyanpuri) and Ward No. 41-E (Chauhan Bangar) in east Delhi.

Here Are The LIVE Updates:

08:00 AM: The BJP had retained all three corporations in the 2017 civic polls with the AAP finishing a distant second.

07:50 AM: COVID-19 patients can vote during the last hour of polling as per government guidelines.



07:40 AM: The bypolls are being seen as the semifinal before the elections to all 272 MCD wards in early 2022.

07:30: Voting Begins.

07:00 AM: Key Candidates— Dhirendra (AAP), Siyaram Kanojia (BJP) and Dharampal Maurya (Congress) in the Kalyanpuri ward. Vijay Kumar AAP, Om Prakash Gugarwal from the BJP and Bal Kishan Congress from Trilokpuri ward. Rohini-C ward is witnessing a tough battle betweem former Bawana MLA Ramchandra (AAP), and BJP’s Rajesh Goyal. Mewati Barwala of the Congress party is also in the fray.

About Vacant Wards:

Four of the five wards fell vacant after sitting councilors contested assembly polls on AAP tickets last year and became MLAs.

The Shalimar Bagh ward fell vacant following the death of Renu Jaju, who had won the seat on a BJP ticket in 2017. The BJP has now fielded Surbhi Jaju to take on Sunita Mishra of AAP and Mamta from the Congress.

Delhi has 272 wards, and while the NDMC and South Delhi Municipal Corporation have 104 municipal wards each, the EDMC has 64 wards.

The BJP has been controlling all three corporations since 2012.