New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday announced its list of candidates for the upcoming MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) bypolls. The municipal corporation byelections to six seats are scheduled to be held on February 28, 2021.

The names of AAP candidates include: Dhirendra (Bunty Gautam) from Kalyanpuri ward 8E, Vijay Kumar from Trilokpuri ward 2E, Mohammad Isharaq Khan from Chauhan Bangar 41E, Ramchandra from Rohini C32N and Sunita Mishra from Shalimar Bagh North 62N,

All these leaders have done great work in their respective areas and the party selected them based on their performances, the AAP said in a statement.