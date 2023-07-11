Caugh On Cam: SUV-School Bus Head-On Collision On Delhi-Meerut Expressway, 6 Dead

Home

Six people were killed and two others critically injured in a collision between a school bus and a TUV Jeep on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Ghaziabad on Tuesday morning.

New Delhi: Six people were killed and two others critically injured in a collision between a school bus and a TUV Jeep on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Ghaziabad on Tuesday morning. The driver of the bus, which was coming from the wrong direction, has been arrested, police said. According to the police, the TUV had eight passengers, six of whom are dead, and two are in critical condition.

CCTV footage of the SUV-bus accident on Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad. pic.twitter.com/ZeIilkh3cQ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 11, 2023

