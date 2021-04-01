New Delhi: Starting today, the time taken to commute between Delhi and Meerut is going to be reduced to 50 minutes as the phase 2 and 4 of the Delhi-Meerut expressway will become operational. Notably, it used to take 2 hours earlier to travel between the two cities as only phases 1 and 3 of the expressway were functioning. The operation of phases 2 and 4 of the expressway will now cut down the travel time between two cities by half. Also Read - All Roads And Highways Will Soon Be Free of Toll Plazas, Nitin Gadkari Makes BIG Statement. Details Here

Important features of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway:

The Delhi-Meerut Expressway is India’s first 14-lane highway. The construction of the Delhi section of the highway was done in 18 months at the cost of Rs 842 crore. The expressway is solar-powered, consisting 2.5-meter wide cycle track and 2-meter wide footpath. Along the highway, there are five flyovers, four underpasses, and four footover bridges, reported Times Now. Slow-moving vehicles like tractors and two-wheelers will be prohibited from using the expressway. The violation of the speed limit will attract a penalty. A total of 200 high-sensitivity cameras have been installed at regular intervals throughout the stretch. They are well-equipped to capture the number plate from a distance of about half a kilometre.

This expressway is one of the most ambitious projects of NCR and has been completed in 4 phases. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the portion from Delhi’s Sarai kale Khan to UP Gate a year ago. The project has been built at the cost of 8340 crores. Commuters may have to pay Rs 125 to Rs 150 as toll charge.