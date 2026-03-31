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Delhi–Meerut Expressway under maintenance! Delhi Police issues traffic advisory, asks commuters to avoid THESE routes

Delhi–Meerut Expressway under maintenance! Delhi Police issues traffic advisory, asks commuters to avoid THESE routes

Traffic on the Delhi–Meerut Expressway is expected to remain slow due to ongoing maintenance work till June 30. Police issued traffic advisory.

Delhi–Meerut Expressway under maintenance! Delhi Police issues traffic advisory, asks commuters to avoid THESE routes

Traffic Advisory: The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory informing commuters about the ongoing road maintenance work on the Delhi–Meerut Expressway (NEP-03). Those who are travelling towards Ghaziabad and Meerut are expected to face disruption till June 30. The traffic movement will remain affected during the evening from 5 pm to 11 pm. Traffic will remain slow and congested due to lane restrictions on the affected stretch of the expressway.

Work To Continue Till June 30

According to the advisory, the National Highways Authority of India is currently conducting the roadwork on one of the carriageways. The work is to be carried out on both sides and is expected till June 30. After completion, it will provide smooth traffic flow in the coming months. The traffic will remain affected on the Delhi-Meerut (NEP-03).

Alternate Routes

In order to ease the congestion, the Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to use NH-09 (earlier NH-24) as an alternate route. The diversion will offer smoother traffic movement during peak hours in the morning and evening.

Traffic Regulations

Traffic may slow due to lane restrictions

Congestion is expected during evening hours

Traffic Police will regulate the vehicular movement as per real-time requirements

Advisory For Commuters

The Delhi Traffic Police has requested people to plan their journeys in advance in order to avoid traffic

Police urged commuters to avoid the main carriageway of NEP-03 during peak hours

Always look for road signage and follow instructions from traffic personnel.

Real-Time Traffic Information

Commuters can check real time update through the official website of the Delhi Traffic Police and their social media handles. They can also call on helpline numbers (1095 / 011-25844444) for more details.

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