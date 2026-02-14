Home

Delhi–Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor: PM Modi to launch the final stretch on THIS date, travel time to cut by 55 minutes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Meerut Metro and complete Namo Bharat corridor on February 22, marking a major boost to regional connectivity between Delhi and Meerut.

Delhi Meerut RRTS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Meerut Metro on February 22 next year when he also inaugurates the last leg of the Namo Bharat (Delhi–Meerut RRTS) corridor in Meerut. The metro services in Meerut will start from February 22, 2026.

Around Meerut: Meerut Metro to start from February next year

The Meerut Metro corridor and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)-built Meerut metro station in Delhi was inaugurated in November last year and trial runs were completed earlier this week.

Metro services will commence shortly after Narendra Modi flags off Meerut’s first metro rail corridor as well as RRTS corridor 3 of Namo Bharat corridor in Meerut.

Metro rail to Meerut is going to change lives of millions in Delhi-NCR by making Meerut commute easy via Delhi Metro’s Meerut Metro station. Delhi Meerut travel time will come down to less than 1 hour by travelling via Meerut Metro.

Delhi Meerut RRTS will have trains completing the journey in just around 57 minutes at top speeds of up to 160 kmph when it goes into service. Services between New Ashok Nagar (Delhi) to Meerut South are already open for operations.

Final stretch of Delhi Meerut RRTS are ready to operate services after which NCRTC will conduct trials before launch date and services are expected to be at an frequency of every 10 minutes.

Meerut Metro Rail Services

Meerut Metro rail services will also start operations on February 22 along with Namo Bharat corridor which will serve commuters travelling within Meerut.

DMRC-built Meerut Metro Station is interchange station for Delhi Meerut RRTS services.

Meerut metro will traverse on the same corridor which Namo Bharat trains ply on Meerut will have around 13 stations and cover around 23 kilometres distance.

Several stations of Meerut Metro like Meerut South, Shatabdi Nagar, Begumpul and Modipuram will also serve as interchange stations where commuters can switch lines between rapid rail and metro services. Metro trains will run up to top speeds of 120 kmph.

PM Narendra Modi to Flag off Meerut Metro Rail Services

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Meerut to flag off Meerut Metro and Namo Bharat corridor 3 later in the day after he addresses a public rally at a ground close to Mohiuddinpur in Meerut.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also attend the flagging off ceremony.

NCRTC had said metro services would go on trial mode prior to the launch date announced recently.

“Metro services will start running soon after their trials are completed and Commissioning Certificates are issued by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). NCRTC is working towards ensuring all passenger amenities are in place including last mile connectivity at stations by the launch date,” NCRTC had tweeted.

What’s Next

Delhi Meerut commute will never be the same after metro rail and RRTS trains start operations. Meerut Metro will make travelling within Meerut easy for daily commuters.

Commuters can travel by train from Delhi to Meerut and travel around the city via Meerut Metro.

As speeds are high Delhi Meerut travel via Namo Bharat will be faster as compared to road. Meerut metro reaches will bring Meerut at par with other metro cities in Uttar Pradesh like Lucknow, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

The launch of Meerut metro will also improve commuter experience in Meerut drastically.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.