Home

News

India

Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail: Duhai-Sahibabad Stretch Likely To Be Operational By March

Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail: Duhai-Sahibabad Stretch Likely To Be Operational By March

Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), which is executing the ambitious project, said the RRTS trains will have a design speed of 180 Km per hour and an operational speed of 160 Km per hour.

Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail Latest Update

Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail News Updates: The 17-km Duhai-Sahibabad stretch of the Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail is expected to get operationalised by late March this year after which the facility will change the travelling experience of commuters in the National Capital Region.

Giving details, the officials told news agency PTI that the project cost of the entire 82-km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) is around Rs 32,274 crore and it will be fully operational by 2025.

You may like to read

Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail: Speed Limit

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), which is executing the ambitious project, said the RRTS trains will have a design speed of 180 Km per hour and an operational speed of 160 Km per hour.

The Central government had in December last year told Parliament that a total of Rs 11,440 crore had been spent on the ambitious Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor project till November 30.

The test run of RRTS trains is currently being conducted on the priority section from the Duhai depot to Sahibabad in Ghaziabad and the stretch has four stations – Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, and Duhai.

Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail: Modern Features

The modern RRTS trains have ergonomically designed 2×2 transverse cushioned seating, wide standing space, luggage racks, CCTV cameras, laptop/mobile charging facility, dynamic route maps, auto control ambient lighting system, WiFi facility, heating ventilation and air conditioning system (HVAC), among other amenities.

The trains that will run on the RRTS corridor will primarily consist of six coaches, comprising five standard and one premium class coach. One coach will also be reserved for women passengers.

Another official said the RRTS stations are being integrated with other modes of public transport like bus stands, airports, metro stations, and railway stations wherever possible on the 82-km-long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor. This will enable a convenient and seamless journey for commuters in the National Capital Region (NCR). This feature will help in the safe movement of pedestrians and also in crowd management at the stations.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.