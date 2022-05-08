New Delhi: The first train set of India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) was handed over to National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) at the manufacturing factory located at Alstom’s Savli plan near Vadodara in Gujarat on Saturday. This first train will be run on Sarai Kale Khan-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor.

The RRTS train sets are being manufactured under Make In India initiative and are capable of running at a top speed of 180 kilometre per hour. The train set will be brought to Duhai Depot in Uttar Pradesh and will be maintained and operated from there. The fully air-conditioned train boasts several modern commuter-centric features including cushioned seating, laptop-mobile charging, luggage racks, and a dynamic route map.

“The train is full of features for the convenience of passengers. There are charging points and comfortable seats. The floor has been made in a particular way to keep it clean all the time. There will be Wi-Fi and infotainment system on train,” said Manoj Joshi, Secretary of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and Chairman of National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), who presided the event.

NCRTC is the implementing agency of India’s first RRTS corridor between Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut. The construction work on the 82-kilometer-long corridor is in full swing. The 17 km long priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai is targeted to be commissioned by 2023 and the full corridor will be fully operational by 2025.

According to NCRTC officials, these will be the fastest trains in India with a design speed of 180kmph and operational speed of 160kmph with an average speed of 100kmph.

Features of RRTS Trains

The modern RRTS trains have ergonomically designed 2×2 transverse cushioned seating, wide standing space, luggage racks, CCTV cameras, laptop/mobile charging facility, dynamic route maps, auto control ambient lighting system, and Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning System (HVAC), and other amenities.

Powered by electric traction, RRTS will serve as a green mode of transport in NCR.

The RRTS trains also have a ‘standard as well as premium class’ (one coach per train), along with one coach reserved for women commuters.

Fares of RRTS Trains

When asked about fare of the Meerut-bound RRTS, Joshi said, It is yet to be decided. The fare will be such as that ensures optimum level of passengers as well as revenue.

Manufacture of RRTS Train Sets in India

Officials said that RRTS train sets are 100 per cent manufactured in India at Alstom’s (earlier Bombardier) factory at Savli in Gujarat under the Make in India initiative. Alstom is a French multinational firm that acquired Bombardier Transportation early last year. The latter, a Canadian-German firm, manufactured metro cars for the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

The manufacturing facility at Savli will deliver a total of 210 cars for the first RRTS corridor. These will include train sets for operating regional transit services on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor, and for local transit services in Meerut. After the arrival of the trains, initial trial runs are expected to commence on the priority section (Sahibabad-Duhai) by the end of this year.

The 17-km priority section is targeted to be commissioned by 2023 and the full corridor by 2025.

Vinay Kumar Singh, Managing Director, NCRTC, said that these train sets are the highest quality product. This will make the commissioning of the corridor in time or little earlier. These train sets have been manufactured in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. As soon as the rolling stock reaches our Duhai Depot we will start its trials, Singh said.