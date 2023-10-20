Booking Tickets for Delhi-Meerut RapidX: Step-By-Step Guide for Passengers Delhi-Meerut RRTS

The Delhi-Meerut RRTS, which is a first-of-its-kind regional connectivity project, will cover 82 kilometres in just an hour's time once it is completed in 2025.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) on October 20. Even as the trains are similar to metro trains in look but their coaches are equipped with features like luggage carriers and mini screens.

Currently in the first phase, the rapid rail service is going to start from Sahibabad to Duhai which is about 17 kilometres long. During this period, this train will stop at 5 stations which are Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, and Duhai terminals.

The RRTS scheme has been made in such a way that all the existing transport systems should be combined with other means of public transport like bus stands, airports, metro stations, railway stations etc. to form a huge network with which RTS can be included.

Online Booking Tickets for Delhi-Meerut RapidX

The main objective of making the RRTS system is to make travel easy and convenient for passengers as well as to encourage people to use public means as much as possible.

Rapid Rail is going to be the first railway system in the country which is a high-speed rail network whose speed can range from 160 km to 180 km.

The effort has been completely built in Gujarat, India. It will be completely indigenously manufactured rail coaches which will be equipped with the utmost facilities. This rapid rail will have a total of six coaches, out of which one coach has been reserved for women.

The RAPIDX service will offer a cutting-edge, sustainable, practical, quick, secure, and comfortable way of transportation.

How To Book Tickets For Delhi-Meerut RRTS Train (Steps)

Digital QR code-based ticket can be booked through Mobile Application – RAPIDX Connect.

National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) Card can b used for the commuting purpose.

Moreover, commuters can recharge/purchase these cards from ticket counters at the stations.

Commuters can recharge NCMC cards with a minimum value of Rs 100 up to a maximum value of Rs 2,000.

Ticket Vending Machines (TVMs) at the stations will be equipped with a credit/debit/prepaid card reader compliant with RuPay/Master/VISA standard for non-cash payment.

Commuters can generate paper QR code-based ticket via Ticket Vending Machines (TVMs) or bought from the Ticket counters at the stations.

