Delhi-Meerut Rapidx Ticket Price: Here’s How Much You Have To Pay For Travelling In Rapid Rail

Delhi-Meerut Rapidx Ticket Price: Train passengers will have to pay Rs 50 to travel from Sahibabad to Duhai depot, as per the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC).

Check Delhi-Meerut Rapidx Ticket Price Here.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday inaugurate the priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut regional rapid transit system corridor at Sahibabad RapidX Station in Uttar Pradesh. As part of the event, PM Modi will flag off the RapidX train connecting Sahibabad to Duhai Depot.

Trending Now

The 17 km priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor will connect Sahibabad to ‘Duhai Depot’ with stations at Ghaziabad, Guldhar and Duhai on the way.

You may like to read

After the launch event, PM Modi will preside over a public programme in Sahibabad where he will address the gathering on the occasion of the launch of the rapid transport system.

Delhi-Meerut Rapidx Ticket Price:

Train passengers will have to pay Rs 50 to travel from Sahibabad to Duhai depot, as per the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC). The fare for the same route will be Rs 100 in a premium-class coach.

With a design speed of 180 Kmph, the regional rapid transit system is a transformational initiative which will provide high-speed trains for intercity commuting every 15 minutes.

A total of eight RRTS corridors have been identified to be developed in the national capital region, out of which three corridors have been prioritised to be implemented in Phase-I including Delhi – Ghaziabad – Meerut Corridor; Delhi – Gurugram – SNB – Alwar Corridor; and Delhi – Panipat Corridor.

The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut route is being developed at a cost of more than Rs 30,000 crore, and will connect Delhi to Meerut in less than an hour of travel time going through the urban centres of Ghaziabad, Muradnagar, and Modinagar.

Ahead of the inauguration of the section, the NCRTC has already revealed the fares applicable for various routes. It is crucial to understand that the fares for the passengers traveling on the train will depend on the Standard and Premium Class services.

The priority section on the route between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot has five stations — Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai Depot.

No Of Ticket Vending Machines At Stations:

Sahibabad – 4

Ghaziabad – 4

Guldhar – 2

Duhai – 2

Duhai Depot – 2

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES