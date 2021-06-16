New Delhi: Even as the pandemic situation is far from over in the country, the construction work of three underground stations and tunnels on the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transport System (RRTS) project is continuing in full swing, informed the Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary of India, Durga Shanker Mishra. “This project is progressing as per schedule, despite multiple challenges. My commendation to team NCRTC. Pls keep up the good work to operationalise the first RRTS network in the country in 2022!” he tweeted. Also Read - ECC money can be used for funding Delhi's first year share in RRTS corridor: EPCA to SC

The first pier of the elevated section of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System in the city was completed near the upcoming New Ashok Nagar RRTS station, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) had said in a statement earlier this month. The Delhi portion of the elevated RRTS section starts from Sarai Kale Khan RRTS station and passes above the existing Barapullah Flyover while crossing the Yamuna river to reach New Ashok Nagar RRTS station.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) announced on Tuesday that it will use blended renewable energy for the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor.

The NCRTC said, in a statement, as part of its energy management policy, it will use clean energy that will ensure a reduction in expenditure on electricity and significantly lesser CO2 emissions.

It added that all elevated RRTS stations and depots will be provided with solar panels and it targets to generate minimum of 10 MW renewable energy.

The Delhi-Meerut RRTS project will get 40 per cent of its total energy requirement through renewable resources.

‘The RRTS rolling stock will be provided with the state-of-the-art regenerative braking system which converts train’s kinetic energy into electrical energy,’ the NCRTC said.

The RRTS is a rail-based semi-high speed, high-frequency commuter transit system with a maximum speed of 180 kmph, which aims to address issues of vehicular pollution and road congestion.

(With agency inputs)