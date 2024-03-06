Delhi-Meerut RRTS Launched: Namo Bharat Train To Reduce Travel Time Between Delhi, Meerut To One Hour

Delhi-Meerut RRTS Launched: The 17 km section extending from Duhai to Modi Nagar North on the Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut RRTS corridor is set to commence operations beyond the operational priority section.

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: PM Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the 17-km extension of the Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor that spans from Duhai to Modi Nagar North. PM Modi also flagged off the Namo Bharat train from the Muradnagar RRTS station on this section.

In a statement, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said with the inauguration of this additional 17-km section, Namo Bharat services will be seamlessly available on 34 km of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor, incorporating eight stations from Sahibabad to Modinagar North.

Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi will inaugurate 17-km long additional section of the Delhi – Ghaziabad – Meerut RRTS corridor from Duhai to Modinagar North. #NamoBharat train will be flagged off by the Hon’ble PM from Muradnagar RRTS station remotely through video… pic.twitter.com/iForr0hxQ1 — National Capital Region Transport Corporation Ltd. (@officialncrtc) March 5, 2024

Delhi-Meerut RRTS; Check Details

In a significant development, the 82 km-long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is expected to reduce travel time between Delhi and Meerut to under an hour.

The foundation stone for the first RRTS corridor, connecting Delhi to Meerut, was laid in March 2019. And the passenger operations started in October 2023.

Check Extended Routes

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri was also present during the inauguration of the corridor. The extended route on the corridor include three stations such as Murad Nagar, Modi Nagar South, and Modi Nagar North.

Big Relief For Commuters

After the Duhai to Modi Nagar (North) section is open for public, commuters will have the comfort of travelling on the RRTS from Sahibabad to Modi Nagar (North), covering a distance of 34-kilometre and including eight stations in Ghaziabad district.

Moreover, the officials stated fare details for the entire 34-kilometre section will be announced soon. The whole RRTS project, over 82 kilometers, has a total of 25 stations, with four located in Delhi, eight in Ghaziabad district, and 13 in Meerut district, including a local metro module.

