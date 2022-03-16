Delhi-Meerut RRTS Rapid Train Coaches Unveiled

New Delhi: With an aim to upgrade the Indian Railway system, the Modi government on Wednesday unveiled the coaches that are to be used in the country’s first RRTS trains. According to the reports, the delivery of these semi high-speed aerodynamic trainsets, with distributed power, will start soon in the coming months. The new RRTS train promises to provide a good traveling experience to the passengers.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways Set to Resume India-Bangladesh Train Services From Next Week Nearly After 2 Years

Phase 1 of manufacturing of the train started back in 2021 and is now closing the testing and trial phase to be done by the end of this year. According to a Mint report, the manufacturing facility at Savli will be delivering a total of 210 cars for the first Regional Rapid Transport System(RRTS) corridor.

All You Need To Know About Country’s First RRTS Train:

The new train is likely to have a total of six coaches which can later be increased to nine

The six coaches of the train will have 407 seats in total

The train will have the capacity to accommodate 1500 passengers at once

The train’s design takes into account the speed of the train

Reports suggest that the train is capable of achieving three times the speed of a metro

The train has an average speed of 100 km/hours and a maximum speed of 160 km/hr

Onboard Wi-Fi

Mobile/laptop charging facility at every seat

The train is expected to be traversing the tracks by March 2023, covering five stations between Sahibabad, in Ghaziabad District of Uttar Pradesh to Duhai in Uttar Pradesh. Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is estimated to reduce ~2,50,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year.