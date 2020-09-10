Delhi Metro News: Delhi Metro on Thursday reopened the Red (Rithala-Shaheed Sthal), Green (Kirti Nagar/Inderlok-Brig. Hoshiar Singh) and Violet (Kashmere Gate-Raja Nahar Singh) Line, a day after resuming services on its longest line that connects Dwarka/Vaishali to Noida Electronic City. Also Read - DMRC Issues New Guidelines Ahead of Resumption of Services on All Lines, Encourages 'Work From Home'

The crowd on metro trains has been gradually increasing from September 7, when the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) first resumed services along the Yellow Line (Samaypur Badli-Huda City Centre). Yesterday, more than 33,000 people availed Delhi Metro services in the morning hours, as opposed to 17,600 passengers in total on Tuesday and 15,500 on Monday. Also Read - India's Industrial Production Declines by 10.4% in July as Covid-19 Lockdown Slows Down Manufacture

“With the services available on multiple Lines from today (Yellow, Blue and Pink Lines), the total ridership was approximately 33,300 in the morning hours of 7 am to 11 am,” the DMRC noted. Also Read - Aftab Shivdasani Tests Positive For COVID-19, Requests Those Who Came in Contact With Him to Get Tested

7 lines of the Delhi Metro network are now open! Thank you dear commuters for following the safety guidelines and helping us maintain good service. #MetroBackOnTrack pic.twitter.com/dN7lblOnrB — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) September 10, 2020

However, while the ridership on trains is slowly gaining pace, cafes and stores at the metro stations struggled to find customers amid the COVID-19 scare.

“In the last three days, we have received only three customers. All bought water bottles. We have done a business of ₹ 150. We hope for a better business when all the lines start,” an employee told news agency PTI.

Notably, Delhi metro is operating in two shifts of four hours daily, each during morning and evening. During this duration, the DMRC constantly makes announcements about the “dos and don’ts” travellers should follow.

“If you have a cold, cough or fever, please don’t take the metro. Duration of opening and closing of metro doors have been increased for the convenience of commuters,” said one of the announcements.

The DMRC has urged people to use metro commute only if it is urgently required.